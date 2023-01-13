Yoon departs for UAE to promote energy, arms sales

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol departed for the United Arab Emirates on Saturday as part of a two-nation visit aimed at promoting South Korean exports especially in arms and energy.Yoon will arrive in Abu Dhabi on a state visit, the first by a South Korean leader since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1980, and meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of UAE.During his four-day stay, he will also visit the Akh unit, a South Korean military stationed to facilitate defense cooperation. He will also tour the Barakah nuclear power plant built by South Korea, to reaffirm his commitment to scrap a nuclear phaseout policy by his predecessor Moon Jae-in.National security adviser Kim Sung-han explained to reporters that Yoon’s decision to visit the UAE as his first overseas trip of the year and the first visit to a country in the Middle East reflects his commitment to focus the nation’s diplomatic efforts on vitalizing the economy and increasing exports.According to business circles, some 30 preliminary contracts are in the works in the public and private sector, specifically in key areas such as energy, defense and investment.Accompanying the South Korean leader are representatives of some 100 leading companies such as Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor chairman Chung Eui-sun. Yoon seeks to support their expansion into the UAE and to facilitate possible cooperation with UAE sovereign wealth funds.Yoon will then travel to Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday and meet with South Korean residents in the city before traveling to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum from Wednesday to Thursday.The president will meet with CEOs of major global firms and discuss ways for the government and the private sector to work together to overcome the complex global crisis and ensure sustainable growth.Yoon will visit the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich the same day to meet with scholars and discuss cooperation in science and technology.The president will return home next Saturday.