Kishida Vows to Swiftly Resolve Pending Issues, Restore Ties with Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to swiftly resolve pending issues with South Korea and restore and advance bilateral relations, according to Kyodo News.He made the remark during a lecture at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington on Friday. Many in diplomatic circles believe that it shows an apparent willingness to seek a swift resolution of the wartime forced labor issue.On Thursday, the Seoul government held a public debate on the issue and proposed a plan to compensate the victims through a third party rather than wait for non-responsive Japanese companies.A South Korean court in 2018 ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and other Japanese companies to compensate victims of forced labor during the colonial era. The comapnies withdrew assets and closed down operations in South Korea, fearing a forcible execution of the order.In the lecture, Kishida also described his government's decision late last year to bolster defense capabilities as one of the most important decisions ever made in the history of the Japan-U.S. alliance.As for the Group of 7 summit scheduled in Hiroshima in May, the prime minister said Japan wants the summit to affirm that there must never be another nuclear attack.Regarding the war in Ukraine, he said that trust in the United Nations has hit a crisis and called for reform of the UN Security Council.