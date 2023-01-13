US: Denuclearizing Korean Peninsula is Shared Objective with Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said that South Korea and the U.S. continue to pursue a shared objective, which is a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.In a Friday press briefing, principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel was answering a question about the department's position on South Korea wanting its own nuclear assets, a possibility mentioned by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The spokesperson said the Yoon administration has been very clear that it is not pursuing a nuclear weapons program and that it is working closely with the U.S. through existing extended deterrence mechanisms. He said in fact, it is North Korea that is pursuing an unlawful nuclear arsenal, raising nuclear tensions in the region, and taking part in destabilizing actions.Patel said the U.S. is going to continue to work with South Korea to strengthen extended deterrence programs in the face of Pyongyang’s destabilizing actions.The White House and Pentagon also earlier reaffirmed denuclearization of the peninsula and extended deterrence policies.During a policy briefing by the defense ministry on Wednesday, President Yoon said that if North Korea escalates its provocations, South Korea may also deploy tactical nuclear weapons or develop its own nukes.Seoul's vice defense minister later clarified Yoon's remark saying the president did not propose South Korea's nuclear armament but that he was ultimately emphasizing extended deterrence and assuming various survival strategies in a hypothetical scenario.