Kim, Na Neck and Neck in Latest Survey on Potential PPP Chairs

Written: 2023-01-14 14:00:42Updated: 2023-01-14 14:01:08

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon and former lawmaker Na Kyung-won are neck and neck in a recent opinion poll that asked supporters of the People Power Party(PPP) who is best suited to lead the ruling party.

In a Realmeter survey conducted Thursday and Friday, Kim drew 32-point-five percent support from respondents while Na, who has been ahead of the pack so far, garnered 26-point-nine percent. The five-point-six percentage point difference is within the survey's margin of error of four-point-three percentage points. 

Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo drew 18-point-five percent followed by former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min at ten-point-four percent. 

In terms of electability, Kim also outpaced Na at 35 versus 29 percent.

The poll surveyed one-thousand-200 adults nationwide including over 500 PPP supporters. It has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-eight percentage points overall and four-point-three percentage points among PPP supporters.
