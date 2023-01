Photo : YONHAP News

Five-point-five percent of short-term international travelers who flew in from China on Friday tested positive to COVID-19.According to health authorities on Saturday, of the 12-hundred-33 arrivals from China the previous day, 201 short-term visitors received a PCR test upon arrival at the airport and eleven of them tested positive, culminating in an infection rate of five-point-five percent.The rate has dropped to a single digit in four days. It stood at around ten percent since January 5 when South Korea mandated pre-boarding testing on travelers from China.Over 15-thousand-800 people have arrived from China through Friday since January 2 when post-entry PCR tests became mandatory. The cumulative infection rate on arrival stands at 16-point-one percent for short-term travelers.