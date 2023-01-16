Yoon Arrives in UAE on State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport Saturday afternoon, local time, on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and his first trip to the Middle East since taking office last May.Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee were received by the UAE's high-ranking officials, including Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is the younger brother of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.The UAE's top diplomat said it is significant that Yoon is the first leader to pay a state visit to his country since its president's inauguration.Referring to an over 100-member economic delegation accompanying him, Yoon expressed hope that the visit will generate big achievements.Yoon met with South Korean residents at a local hotel on the first night of his four-day trip, calling the two countries "optimal partners" as the UAE prepares for a post-oil era and South Korea with its innovative ideas and technological power.During his visit, Yoon pledged to seek ways to lay the groundwork for the two sides' groundbreaking leap for their future joint prosperity.The South Korean leader is set to meet his UAE counterpart for a summit meeting on Sunday.