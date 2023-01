Photo : YONHAP News

The latest wave of COVID-19 transmissions is showing further signs of slowing down, with over four-thousand fewer daily cases recorded in the past 24-hour period compared to a day earlier.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Sunday, 32-thousand-570 additional people tested positive, bringing the cumulative total to 29-point-807 million. Out of the day's 104 overseas entries, 62 percent were from China.The daily tally is four-thousand-129 less than the 36-thousand-699 from Saturday, and it is the lowest count for a Sunday since October 23, 2022.The number of critical patients, 499 as of Sunday, also dropped below 500 for the first time since December 17 last year.Thirty-seven people succumbed to the virus, raising the cumulative death toll to 32-thousand-949.