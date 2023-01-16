Menu Content

Ministry: 2 S. Koreans on Passenger List for Crashed Yeti Airlines Flight

Written: 2023-01-15 17:06:49Updated: 2023-01-15 17:23:03

Ministry: 2 S. Koreans on Passenger List for Crashed Yeti Airlines Flight

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has confirmed that two South Korean nationals were on the passenger list for a Yeti Airlines flight that crashed after departing the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, local time.

The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said it plans to send an employee from the South Korean Embassy in Kathmandu to the site of the crash to verify that the two people had boarded the plane, while operating a response team in Seoul.

According to a Yeti Airlines spokesperson, the plane, which crashed as it approached landing at Pokhara Airport, was carrying 72 people – 68 passengers and four crew members.

Out of around ten foreign nationals onboard, Reuters earlier reported that two of them were South Koreans, five Indians and four Russians.

Nepalese authorities have mobilized hundreds of rescue workers, helicopters and other equipment in their search efforts, where at least 40 bodies have reportedly been recovered.
