More Snow for Gangwon, Cold Wave Expected from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

While heavy snow continues to blanket most parts of eastern Gangwon Province on Sunday, weather authorities are predicting an additional ten centimeters for the region through Monday morning.As of 5:00 p.m. Sunday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has maintained heavy snowfall warnings for five areas –Yangyang County, Goseong County, Sokcho City, and the province's central and northern mountainous regions.The eastern and northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and the northern areas of North Chungcheong Province are expected to see around one centimeter of snow, while less than zero-point-one centimeters are in the forecast for Seoul and Incheon.Starting Sunday night, a cold air pattern entering from the northwest will prompt mercury levels to plunge, with morning lows forecast to range between minus 12 degrees Celsius and zero degrees nationwide. The morning low in Seoul will drop to minus eight degrees.The KMA is set to issue "cold wave" advisories for Seoul's southeastern and northeastern districts of Songpa, Gangnam, Seocho, Gangdong, Nowon, Seongbuk, Jungrang, Gwangjin, Dongdaemun, Dobong, Gangbuk and Seongdong effective 6:00 p.m. Sunday.A "cold wave" advisory is issued when the morning low is expected to fall below minus 12 degrees for at least two consecutive days.