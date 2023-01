Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday paid his respects at the burial of the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) late founding father and inaugural president, Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, on Day Two of his four-day state visit.On a visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the UAE's largest mosque named after its first president, Yoon wrote in the guest book that South Korea and the UAE will firmly cooperate for world peace and prosperity with a spirit of tolerance and harmony.Earlier, Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee paid their respects at Abu Dhabi's Wahat Al Karama war memorial, the name of which is translated into English as "Oasis of Dignity."In the guest book, the South Korean leader expressed respect to the heroes who dedicated themselves to their country and world peace.