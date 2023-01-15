S. Korea, UAE to Further Develop 'Special Strategic Partnership,' UAE Pledges $30 Bln Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

During a summit meeting on Sunday, the leaders of South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) decided to further develop their "special strategic partnership" to the highest level.President Yoon Suk Yeol, who arrived in Abu Dhabi the day before for a four-day state visit, expressed hope that their meeting would serve as a springboard for enhancing cooperation beyond the four key areas of nuclear power, energy, investment, and defense.UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said his country was prepared to work with Seoul in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, renewable energy, defense technology, climate change, space, digital transition, smart farming, and food security.The UAE president accepted Yoon's invitation to visit South Korea within the year, calling the Northeast Asian country his second hometown.The UAE pledged 30 billion dollars, or around 40 trillion won, in investments to South Korea, which the UAE leader said was decided in trust for South Korea, a country that fulfills its pledge in any circumstance.The two sides also signed 13 memorandums of understanding covering areas such as nuclear power plants, energy and the defense industry.Representatives from around 100 South Korean conglomerates and small- to medium-sized enterprises accompanying the president are expected to meet with potential partners from the UAE to discuss cooperation in exports and investments.In an effort to further highlight South Korea's technological prowess in nuclear energy, Yoon will visit the Barakah nuclear power station, the first nuclear facility the country has built abroad.