S. Korea, UAE's Over Dozen MOUs on Attracting UAE Oil Money, Enhancing Nuclear, Energy, Defense Cooperation

Written: 2023-01-15 19:53:59Updated: 2023-01-15 20:05:41

Photo : YONHAP News

More than a dozen memorandums of understanding (MOU) signed between South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday are mostly aimed at Seoul attracting UAE's oil money and bolstering cooperation in nuclear power, energy and the defense industry.

The Korea Development Bank (KDB) and Abu Dhabi's second-biggest state fund Mubadala Investment Company signed a strategic investment partnership for joint investment into South Korea's promising companies.

An MOU was signed between the Export-Import Bank of Korea and the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, or TAQA, seeking to increase South Korean firms' participation in the state energy company's project orders.

In a bid to reinforce the safe supply of oil, an MOU was signed for the Korea National Oil Corporation to bring in and sell crude oil from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, as well as give Seoul purchasing priority during a shortage crisis.

On nuclear power facilities, an MOU was signed for the two countries to jointly bid for construction orders in overseas markets.

Seoul and Abu Dhabi also announced a joint declaration to bolster their energy cooperation through a comprehensive strategic energy partnership.
