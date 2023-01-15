Yoon: UAE's Trust in S. Korea Not to be Forgotten

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he will not forget his UAE counterpart’s trust in South Korea.Yoon made the remark via his social media account on Sunday, local time, in an apparent reference to a statement by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who cited his nation’s trust in South Korea as the reason behind a pledge to invest 30 billion U.S. dollars in the Asian nation’s industries.Yoon, who has been on a state visit to the UAE since Saturday as the first South Korean leader to do so since the two nations forged diplomatic ties in 1980, said that his summit with the UAE leader earlier on Sunday was held amid special hospitality by the host nation's leader.The South Korean president said Abu Dhabi’s trust in Seoul will be confirmed through bilateral strategic cooperation in nuclear power, the defense industry and hydrogen and solar power sectors, and its meaning proven via various exchanges and cooperation in military and cultural areas.During the one-on-one summit at the presidential palace of Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders decided to further develop their countries’ "special strategic partnership" at the highest level.The UAE leader made the 30 billion-dollar investment pledge during the meeting, saying it is based on his country’s confidence in South Korea, which he said keeps promises under any circumstances.