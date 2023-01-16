Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Visits S. Korean Military Unit in UAE

Written: 2023-01-16 08:29:41Updated: 2023-01-16 14:27:46

Yoon Visits S. Korean Military Unit in UAE

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday visited a South Korean military unit stationed in the United Arab Emirates(UAE).

During a meeting with the troops of the Akh training unit, Yoon urged them to serve in the nation as if it were their own country, calling the UAE a brother nation and stressed its national security and South Korea’s are one and the same.

In saying that the UAE’s enemy and biggest threat is Iran while South Korea’s enemy is North Korea, he drew a comparison to the similar situations of the two countries.

The South Korean leader mentioned the visit in a Facebook post later in the day, saying the courage and passion of the Akh troops who train and operate together with UAE soldiers for the security of a brother country is the power that safeguards South Korea.

Named after the Arabic word for “brother,” the Akh unit has been stationed in the UAE since 2011 to help train local troops and protect South Korean residents in case of armed conflict.
