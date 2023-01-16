Nepal Plane Crash Casualties Rise to 68, 2 S. Koreans Unaccounted for

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of the passengers confirmed dead in an airplane crash in Nepal on Sunday has climbed to 68.Media outlets at home and abroad on Sunday quoted the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal as saying that at least 68 out of the 72 people aboard the ATR72 plane operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines were found to have died.Sixty-eight passengers and four crew members were on the plane when it crashed in the city of Pokhara in central Nepal, a gateway to the Himalayas, after departing from the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu on Sunday morning.Around 15 foreigners were among the passengers, including two South Koreans, five Indians and four Russians. It has not been determined yet whether the two South Koreans are alive.Seoul’s foreign ministry, which confirmed that the two South Korean nationals were on the passenger manifest on Sunday, mobilized a related task force later in the day and is reportedly communicating with their families.Meanwhile, the search mission for the four people that remain unaccounted for was called off after dark on Sunday and is scheduled to resume on Monday, according to media reports.