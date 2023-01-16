Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Nepal Plane Crash Casualties Rise to 68, 2 S. Koreans Unaccounted for

Written: 2023-01-16 08:44:23Updated: 2023-01-16 08:54:36

Nepal Plane Crash Casualties Rise to 68, 2 S. Koreans Unaccounted for

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of the passengers confirmed dead in an airplane crash in Nepal on Sunday has climbed to 68.

Media outlets at home and abroad on Sunday quoted the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal as saying that at least 68 out of the 72 people aboard the ATR72 plane operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines were found to have died.

Sixty-eight passengers and four crew members were on the plane when it crashed in the city of Pokhara in central Nepal, a gateway to the Himalayas, after departing from the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu on Sunday morning.

Around 15 foreigners were among the passengers, including two South Koreans, five Indians and four Russians. It has not been determined yet whether the two South Koreans are alive.

Seoul’s foreign ministry, which confirmed that the two South Korean nationals were on the passenger manifest on Sunday, mobilized a related task force later in the day and is reportedly communicating with their families.

Meanwhile, the search mission for the four people that remain unaccounted for was called off after dark on Sunday and is scheduled to resume on Monday, according to media reports.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >