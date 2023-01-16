Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

1 Dead, 3 Critically Injured in Massive Expressway Pileup

Written: 2023-01-16 09:02:38Updated: 2023-01-16 15:02:22

Scores of vehicles crashed in a massive pileup on an expressway in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province on Sunday night, leaving at least one person dead and 17 others injured, three critically.

According to the police and fire authorities, the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. local time near the Chukseokryeong Tunnel on the expressway connecting the two northern Gyeonggi provincial cities of Guri and Pocheon.

With around 40 vehicles estimated to have been involved in the pileup so far, the number may rise.
Police say additional investigations are necessary to find the exact number as well as the cause of the accident.

One woman presumed to be in her 40s was pronounced dead after she was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest. Three men also sustained serious injuries and were moved to hospital unconscious.

Fire authorities mobilized the first-stage emergency response for rescue efforts, dispatching 48 vehicles and 130 personnel to the scene.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >