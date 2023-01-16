Domestic 1 Dead, 3 Critically Injured in Massive Expressway Pileup

Scores of vehicles crashed in a massive pileup on an expressway in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province on Sunday night, leaving at least one person dead and 17 others injured, three critically.



According to the police and fire authorities, the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. local time near the Chukseokryeong Tunnel on the expressway connecting the two northern Gyeonggi provincial cities of Guri and Pocheon.



With around 40 vehicles estimated to have been involved in the pileup so far, the number may rise.

Police say additional investigations are necessary to find the exact number as well as the cause of the accident.



One woman presumed to be in her 40s was pronounced dead after she was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest. Three men also sustained serious injuries and were moved to hospital unconscious.



Fire authorities mobilized the first-stage emergency response for rescue efforts, dispatching 48 vehicles and 130 personnel to the scene.