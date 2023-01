Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted a record high in music album exports last year amid the ever-growing popularity of K-pop.According to the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the nation exported 233-point-11 million U.S. dollars’-worth of albums in 2022, up five-point-six percent from a year earlier.The outbound shipments of South Korean albums exceeded 40 million dollars for the first time in 2017 and has continued to grow, topping 100 million dollars in 2020 and 200 million dollars the next year.By country, Japan was the biggest importer of Korean albums last year at 85-point-74 million dollars, followed by China at 51-point-33 million dollars and the U.S. at 38-point-88 million dollars.Taiwan, the Netherlands, Thailand, Hong Kong, Germany, Indonesia and France rounded out the top 10.