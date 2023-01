Photo : YONHAP News

The government will disclose the personal information on convicts who disappear after removing their ankle monitors, regardless of the nature of their crime.According to the legal sector on Monday, the justice ministry began implementing a revised directive regarding such cases from last Thursday.Previously, the government had only revealed the personal information of convicts who fled after cutting off their electronic anklets if they had committed a serious crime, including murder, sexual assault and kidnapping, which was also disclosed to the public.The justice ministry said the rule was implemented to prevent such offenders from being implicated in additional crimes by swiftly apprehending them, citing high rates of committing similar or serious crimes among the convicts breaking out of their monitors, regardless of their criminal history.