Daily COVID-19 Cases Drop to 12-Week Low

2023-01-16 10:33:33

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases hit a 12-week low at under 15-thousand on Monday amid a slowdown in the latest wave of the pandemic.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that 14-thousand-144 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 29 million-821-thousand.

The daily figure dropped by about 18-thousand from a day ago due in part to a regular drop in testing on Sunday. However, the new number is also some five-thousand fewer than a week ago and 85-hundred fewer than two weeks ago.

It is the smallest caseload since the 14-thousand-296 were registered on October 24.

The number of imported cases dropped by 40 from the previous day to 64, of which 41, or 64 percent, came from China amid a recent pandemic resurgence in the nation.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients, on the other hand, rose by eleven from a day ago to 510.

Thirty-five deaths were added, or two less from a day ago, raising the cumulative toll to 32-thousand-984. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
