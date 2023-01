Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Kim Si-woo has clinched his fourth PGA title in Hawaii.Kim shot six-under-64 in the final round of the 2023 Sony Open held at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii on Sunday.The 28-year-old golfer finished 18-under-262 to win the championship, beating Hayden Buckley of the U.S. by one stroke to collect some one-point-four million U.S. dollars in prize money.The last time Kim grabbed a PGA win was in January 2021 when he won the American Express.The latest feat comes after Kim married fellow golfer Oh Ji-hyun in December, who herself has grabbed seven career victories on the KLPGA.