Yoon to Share Economic Cooperation Vision at S. Korea-UAE Biz Forum

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will present a vision on economic cooperation at a South Korea-United Arab Emirates(UAE) business forum on Monday.At the forum, the president is set to convey words of encouragement to businesspeople of both countries and pledge Seoul’s active support for cooperation in nuclear reactors as well as energy and defense industries.A large economic delegation comprising representatives from some 100 companies, both conglomerates and small- to mid-sized enterprises, are accompanying the president on his eight-day trip to the UAE and Switzerland.Meanwhile, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency plans to hold consultation sessions focused on matching companies from both countries as part of efforts to attract investment.The presidential office estimates that the governments, public agencies and businesses of the two countries are expected to adopt more than 40 memoranda of understanding by Monday.