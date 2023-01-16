Yoon Holds Fruitful Summit with UAE President, Visits S. Korean Troops

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol is on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates, his first overseas trip of the year. On his first full day in the nation, Yoon held a fruitful summit with UAE president Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, which resulted in a massive investment pledge by the oil producing powerhouse.Tom McCarthy brings us the details.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol and his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan held a summit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday that produced a multi-billion dollar investment pledge by the Middle East country.After arriving in the country on Saturday on the first state visit by a South Korean head of state since the two nations forged diplomatic ties in 1980, President Yoon met with Sheik Mohammed at the presidential palace of Qasr Al Watan on Sunday to discuss advancing their “special strategic partnership" to the highest level.During the session, the UAE leader pledged to invest 30 billion dollars in South Korean industries, including nuclear power and the defense industry as well as the hydrogen and solar power sectors.With representatives from some 100 South Korean conglomerates as well as small-and-mid-sized firms accompanying Yoon, 13 memoranda of understanding were signed in line with the sheik’s pledge, with scores more expected to be signed on Monday.The preliminary agreements included one between the Korea Development Bank and Abu Dhabi’s second-biggest state fund, the Mubadala Investment Company, on joint investment in promising South Korean companies, as well as a deal to partner on nuclear power facility construction projects in foreign markets.In announcing the pledge, the UAE leader said that the major investment decision was made with confidence in the country’s ability to keep its promises under all circumstances.President Yoon, whose invitation to South Korea at a convenient time was accepted by Sheik Mohammed, said in a social media post that he will never forget the trust put in South Korea by the UAE.Also via social media, he paid tribute to the South Korean soldiers serving in a joint training unit stationed in the country, praising their courage and passion as the power that safeguards South Korea, following Sunday's visit to the Akh unit, tasked with training the host country’s troops and protecting South Korean residents in the event of a contingency.While meeting the unit, named after the Arabic word for “brother,” the president called the UAE a brother country and stressed that its national security and South Korea’s are one and the same.He drew a comparison to the security situation of the UAE, with what he believes is the biggest enemy and threat in nearby Iran, and that of South Korea’s shared border with North Korea.After wrapping up the UAE leg of his tour, President Yoon will depart for Switzerland on Tuesday to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.Tom McCarthy, KBS WORLD Radio News.