S. Koreans on Crashed Nepalese Plane Reportedly Father and Son

Photo : YONHAP News

The two South Korean nationals confirmed to have been on the plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday are reportedly a man in his 40s and his teenage son.According to foreign and local media, search and rescue operations continued for a second day for four people that remain unaccounted for on Monday, a day after authorities found the bodies of 68 passengers of the ATR72 plane operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines. It has not yet been determined whether the two South Koreans are alive.Sixty-eight passengers and four crew members were on the plane when it crashed in the city of Pokhara in central Nepal, a gateway to the Himalayas, after departing from the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu on Sunday morning.Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal convened an emergency Cabinet meeting and formed a panel charged with probing the cause of the plane crash, which is unknown as of now.Yeti Airlines canceled all flights scheduled for Monday while conveying condolences to the crash victims.