Photo : YONHAP News

Apple TV’s Korean-language drama “Pachinko” has won the best foreign language series title at the U.S. Critics Choice Awards.The Critics Choice Association(CCA) announced this year's winners during the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, including the drama rendition of Lee Min-jin’s 2017 eponymous novel that traced the lives of a Korean immigrant family in Japan.Pachinko won the honor over eight other contenders, including South Korean drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”It is the third year in a row a Korean-language work has received an accolade from the Critics Choice Awards, following “Minari” in 2021 and “Squid Game” in 2022.Meanwhile, South Korean romantic-thriller “Decision to Leave” directed by Park Chan-wook failed to win the Best Foreign Language Film category at the awards with the honor going to India’s “RRR.”