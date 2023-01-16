Gov't Checks Up on Nepal Plane Crash Search, Response Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

The government convened a meeting of ministries to check up on response measures regarding ongoing search efforts in Nepal following Sunday's fatal plane crash involving two South Korean nationals.The meeting, presided over by second vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon on Monday, brought together the ministries of foreign affairs, defense, transport, interior, as well as the National Police Agency and the National Fire Agency.The foreign ministry said Seoul will continue to verify incoming information through the consultative body in cooperation with the Nepalese government and the South Korean diplomatic mission there while seeking ways to support families of the two passengers.Earlier on Sunday, a Yeti Airlines flight traveling from the capital of Kathmandu to the central Nepalese resort city of Pokhara crashed as it was approaching for landing.The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has released a list of passengers, including two listed as South Korean nationals with the surname Yu. Local authorities have recovered 68 bodies, with four remaining unaccounted for.