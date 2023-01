Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's chief adviser on infectious diseases has assessed that the latest domestic wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak and begun to stabilize.At a press briefing on Monday, Jung Ki-suck said there have been clear signs of a slowdown in the pandemic, with the tally of new cases in the past week dropping 27 percent from a week earlier while deaths fell by eleven percent.However, Jung cast concern over low immunity levels of high-risk groups, especially with the government set to review lifting the existing indoor mask mandate.The adviser urged all seniors, those with a weak immune system and others at high-risk facilities to get bivalent booster shots.As for the situation overseas, Jung assessed that transmission in China's major cities is projected to have passed its peak, while similar slowdowns are being observed in both Japan and the U.S.