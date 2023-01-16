Prosecutors Summon DP Chief for Alleged Role in Land Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have summoned main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung for his alleged role in the Daejang-dong land development scandal.According to the legal community on Monday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office delivered the summons to appear on January 27 on charges of dereliction of duty and violating anti-corruption law.Prosecutors suspect that Lee, while serving as the mayor of the Gyeonggi provincial city of Seongnam, helped private investors reap 440 billion won in profits from development projects, incurring losses for the city government.They suspect that Lee facilitated the receipt of 42-point-eight billion won by his aides, including then-chief policy adviser Jeong Jin-sang, and intervened in drawing his election campaign funds in return for business favors.Lee is also accused of either contributing to or condoning the leak of internal information by his aides to private investors regarding the Wirye development project in 2013 that helped them win orders.Last week, prosecutors questioned Lee over allegations that he solicited hefty donations under the guise of sponsorships through local football club Seongnam FC in return for administrative favors when his position as mayor of the city also made him chairman of the city-owned club during the 2010s.Lee has flatly denied all allegations against him, accusing the government of politicizing the prosecution.