Photo : YONHAP News

Nepalese police reportedly said on Monday that a total of 68 bodies have been recovered from the debris of Sunday's fatal plane crash in Nepal, with 26, including a South Korean national, identified.Their list of bodies included a South Korean citizen surnamed Yu in his 40s.The Korean victim's teenage son reportedly remains unaccounted for.Nepalese authorities launched a search and rescue operation right after a Yeti Airlines flight traveling from the capital of Kathmandu to the central Nepalese resort city of Pokhara crashed Sunday as it was approaching for landing. The flight was carrying 72 people and rescue officials reportedly found 68 bodies on Sunday. The search operation resumed on Monday to find the remaining four people.