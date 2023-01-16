Yoon Proposes S. Korea, UAE Work Together to Achieve Carbon Neutrality

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has proposed that South Korea and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) expand their bilateral cooperation in achieving carbon neutrality.The president, on a state visit to the UAE, made the call on Monday during a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global platform accelerating the world's sustainable development.He said that if the "special strategic partnership" between Korea and the UAE further extends to cooperation in achieving carbon neutrality, the two countries will be able to promote their leadership in the international community and create more opportunities for economic cooperation.Yoon said that if the two sides join hands in clean energy such as renewable energy, hydrogen as well as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), in addition to their existing cooperation area of nuclear power, it will enhance energy security, as well as contribute to improving stability of the global energy market.The South Korean leader said that the two nations can also create synergy through cooperation in smart city construction.In addition, Yoon promised Seoul's full support so that the UAE could host the upcoming UN climate conference, or COP28 summit successfully.