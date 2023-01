Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Monday sought the death penalty and life imprisonment, respectively, for two suspects in a bank robbery and murder that happened more than 20 years ago.In a final hearing at the Daejeon District Court, the prosecution demanded the death penalty for Lee Seung-man and life imprisonment for Lee Jung-hak for allegedly shooting a bank employee to death and stealing 300 million won in Daejeon in December 2001.The weapon -- .38 caliber pistol -- used in the crime had been taken from a police officer two months before the robbery.The two suspects were arrested on August 25, 2022, 22 years after the crime, after police matched DNA samples from masks and handkerchiefs found inside a car used in the crime, and those recently found from an illegal game room in adjacent North Chungcheong Province.The sentencing will be held on February 17.