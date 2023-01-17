Yoon to Depart for Switzerland after Productive UAE Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will wrap up his first state visit to the United Arab Emirates and travel to Switzerland on Tuesday.According to the top office, the president will attend a future vision forum in Dubai on Tuesday morning and express South Korea's willingness to contribute to mankind through science, technology and international alliances.Yoon will then travel to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos set for Wednesday and Thursday, where he will meet with CEOs of major global companies on the sidelines of the forum to promote investment in South Korea.The president will also give a special address at the forum on Thursday, presenting ideas for international cooperation and solidarity in strengthening supply chains, the transition to clean energy and the construction of a digital order, while also outlining Korea's role and commitment to achieving those goals.It will be the first time in nine years for a South Korean president to attend the forum.