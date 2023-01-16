S. Korea-UAE Summit Statement Contains Pledge to Invest $30 Bln

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and United Arab Emirates(UAE) President Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan adopted a joint summit statement containing the UAE's commitment to investing 30 billion dollars in South Korea.In the statement adopted after the summit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the leaders agreed to further deepen and develop the special strategic partnership of the two nations.The two sides agreed to bolster strategic cooperation in four key areas – conventional and clean energy, peaceful nuclear energy, economy and investment, defense and related technology.They also agreed to improve cooperation in areas of common interest such as space, new industries and culture.The statement said that as part of the wider Special Strategic Partnership framework, the UAE announced that its sovereign wealth funds have committed to investing 30 billion dollars in strategic sectors in South Korea.Condemning North Korea’s record number of ballistic missile launches last year, the two leaders reiterated that Pyongyang's relentless pursuit of nuclear and missile development poses a serious threat to peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the whole world.