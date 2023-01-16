2 Bodies from Nepalese Plane Crash Tentatively Confirmed as S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry on Monday tentatively confirmed that the bodies of two victims of Sunday's deadly plane crash in Nepal belong to South Korean nationals.The ministry said that a consul at the South Korean embassy in Nepal visited a local hospital in Pokhara where the remains were brought, reaching the assessment after inspecting their belongings.The ministry said that Nepalese authorities plan to transport the bodies of presumed foreign nationals to Kathmandu, where identities will be officially confirmed through additional tests.The ministry dispatched a quick response team of two officials to Nepal to support the local diplomatic mission and the bereaved relatives of the victims.A Yeti Airlines flight carrying 72 people crashed near Pokhara International Airport on Sunday after taking off from Kathmandu, with a manifest shared by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal listing two South Korean nationals on board who were later reported to be father and son.