Fugitive Ex-Ssangbangwool Chair Returns Home

Photo : KBS News

The fugitive former chairman of Ssangbangwool Group, Kim Seong-tae, has returned to South Korea from Thailand some eight months after he fled the country while under investigation for corruption.Kim arrived at Incheon International Airport around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday via an Asiana Airlines flight from Bangkok before being immediately transported to the Suwon District Prosecutors Office, which is in charge of corruption investigations involving him.The voluntary return comes a week after he was apprehended by Thai police at a golf club near Bangkok, after which he was about to stand trial for illegally staying in the country.Kim is a key suspect in several high-profile corruption investigations, including embezzlement, payment of Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung's legal fees by proxy and the transfer of cash remittance to North Korea.Before boarding the Asiana flight, Kim denied all allegations to reporters, claiming that he has never had a phone call with Lee and he does not have his number.