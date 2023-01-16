New COVID-19 Cases at 40,199, Lowest for Tuesday in 13 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 40-thousands on Tuesday amid a slowdown in the latest wave of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that 40-thousand-199 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 29 million-861-thousand.The daily figure rose by about 26-thousand from a day ago due in part to a regular increase in testing on Monday. However, the tally dropped by some 20-thousand from a week ago and halved from two weeks ago.For a Tuesday tally, it is the lowest in 13 weeks since October 18.The number of imported cases rose by 31 from the previous day to 95, of which 57, or 60 percent, came from China amid a recent pandemic resurgence in the nation.The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by seven from a day ago to 503.Thirty deaths were added, raising the cumulative toll to 33-thousand-14. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.