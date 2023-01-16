Kim Young-mi Reaches South Pole Solo, Unassisted in 1st for S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Alpinist Kim Young-mi has become the first South Korean to reach the South Pole solo and unassisted.The 42-year-old mountaineer departed from the Hercules Inlet, the classic starting point for Pole-bound adventurers on the coast of the Ronne Ice Shelf, on November 27 of last year. She traversed some one-thousand-150 kilometers and reached the South Pole on the 52nd day of her expedition.Kim traveled alone on foot or skis while dragging a sleigh with her supplies weighing more than 100 kilograms, as she was not to receive any food or equipment support on her way to the South Pole.Previously, another South Korean alpinist, Park Young-seok had reached the South Pole unsupported, but he had a team with him on his expedition.Back in 2008, Kim climbed to the top of Mount Everest, thus reaching the Seven Summits, or the highest mountains on each of the seven traditional continents.