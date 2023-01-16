Menu Content

Foreign Ministry: Yoon's Remark on Iran Irrelevant to Seoul-Tehran Ties

Written: 2023-01-17 11:00:34Updated: 2023-01-17 11:51:17

Foreign Ministry: Yoon's Remark on Iran Irrelevant to Seoul-Tehran Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says President Yoon Suk Yeol's description of Iran as the "enemy of the United Arab Emirates(UAE)” is irrelevant to South Korea’s relations with Iran.

In a text message sent to reporters covering the presidential office on Tuesday, the ministry said the president had made the remark in an effort to encourage members of the Akh unit, a South Korean military contingent in the UAE.

The text expressed hope that Yoon’s remark will not be expansively interpreted in an unnecessary manner.

The ministry also cited South Korea’s friendly and cooperative relationship with Iran since establishing diplomatic ties in 1962, adding that Seoul stands by its commitment to continuously pursue advancement in ties with Iran.

Seeking to eliminate any misunderstanding over the role of the Akh unit that could emerge from Yoon’s remarks on Monday, the ministry explained that the noncombatant unit’s main mission is to train the UAE’s military and protect South Korean nationals in the event of emergency.
