Pres. Yoon: S. Korea-Japan Ties Showing Signs of Improving

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed confidence that relations between South Korea and Japan are showing signs of improving after spending years in what he perceives as a period of "deep ordeal."The remarks came in a statement read by first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong as he delivered a celebratory speech on behalf of the president at a conference in Seoul on cooperation between the two nations on Tuesday morning.Yoon called for the closest of neighbors to cooperate in all areas, including the economy, stressing the need to share the key value of liberal democracy while joining efforts to establish peace and prosperity in the region amid fast changes in the international order and security situations.The president added that through various meetings, he and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on the need to improve bilateral relations and to swiftly address pending issues and expand cooperation.He then vowed continued effort by the government to achieve substantial improvement in Seoul-Tokyo ties by closely heeding the calls of the people who want such ties to improve.The conference was attended by Japan’s Ambassador to Seoul, Koichi Aiboshi, who read a message from Kishida recounting his constructive talks with Yoon during a summit in Cambodia and expressing hope that their countries will swiftly resolve contentious issues.