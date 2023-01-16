N. Korea’s Parliament Believed to Have Convened for Key Session

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is believed to have convened a key session of its rubber-stamp parliament on Tuesday.The assembly follows the regime’s announcement last month that the eighth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly would be held to discuss policy tasks, state budgets and organizational matters for 2023.It is unknown whether leader Kim Jong-un will attend to deliver a message on Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile development or address the outside world as he has done in the past.In 2019, Kim had expressed intent to hold a third summit with then-U.S. President Donald Trump and followed that up two years later by declaring an interest in restoring severed inter-Korean communication channels. In 2022, Kim announced the legalization of nuclear weapons.The North is also expected to handle matters pertaining to the central prosecutors’ office and the adoption of a law to protect the Pyongyang dialect, both agenda items part of the regime's apparent efforts to more tightly obscure North Koreans from the influence of the outside world, including South Korea.