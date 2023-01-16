Justice Party Chief Backs Adoption of Runoff System in Pres. Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor Justice Party leader Lee Jeong-mi has proposed the prioritization of a partial constitutional amendment to adopt a runoff system in presidential elections.In a New Year's press conference at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Lee said there is no reason for the ruling People Power Party to oppose it as the party has applied the system in its leadership race.The Justice Party chief’s call followed the proposal of a runoff system last week by main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who also repeated his push for a constitutional revision allowing the president to seek reelection once after serving a four-year term.The minor party chief also called for the restoration of a freight rate system guaranteeing basic wages for truckers as well as the passage of the so-called "yellow envelope bill" aimed at limiting the ability of companies to seek compensation from unions for losses incurred during strikes.