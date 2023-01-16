Menu Content

Korean
English

Domestic

Royal Palaces, Jongmyo Shrine to Open during Lunar New Year Holiday

Written: 2023-01-17 15:09:01Updated: 2023-01-17 15:28:06

Royal Palaces, Jongmyo Shrine to Open during Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 20 historical sites will remain open during the Lunar New Year holiday which starts this weekend.

The Cultural Heritage Administration said on Tuesday that admission will be free at 22 sites including the four major royal palaces, as well as the Jongmyo Shrine, Joseon Dynasty royal tombs and relics of King Sejong.

To visit Jongmyo, advance reservations are normally necessary but free admission will be provided during the four-day holiday.

At Gyeongbok Palace, visitors can receive paintings called "sehwa" designed to bring good fortune. The drawings of a tiger or rabbit will be given out twice a day. One thousand of them will be given out per each session.

The three other palaces are Changdeok, Deoksu and Changgyeong. With the exception of the Huwon garden at Changdeok, entrance into all four palaces will be free of charge. 

Those interested in intangible cultural assets can visit the National Intangible Heritage Center where a newly renovated digital theater has opened.

The Lunar New Year holiday runs from Saturday to next Tuesday.
