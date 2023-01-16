Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Foreign Ministry: 3rd-Party Solution to Pending Wartime Labor Cases Possible

Written: 2023-01-17 15:51:24Updated: 2023-01-17 16:50:29

Foreign Ministry: 3rd-Party Solution to Pending Wartime Labor Cases Possible

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has said that compensation for victims of Japan's wartime forced labor connected to pending court cases can also be resolved with the same third-party solution recently proposed.

In a briefing to parliament on Tuesday, the ministry said that compensation through the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan will first be pursued for the three finalized court rulings, and a similar approach is possible for the 67 pending cases.

The government last week presented a possible plan to compensate victims of the long-standing wartime issue through a third party rather than wait for non-responsive Japanese companies.

The foreign ministry also promised to hold swift consultations with Japan and provide the victims with a sufficient explanation and seek their consent in compensation procedures.

It also vowed to continue communicating with the victims and the public and step up related education for future generations to seek a true resolution of historical issues.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >