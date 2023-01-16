DP Chief May be Grilled for 2 Days in Development Scandal Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung could face two days of questioning over allegations related to a land development scandal as the prosecution’s schedule materializes.Amid reports that Lee’s team is coordinating with the prosecution, legal sources on Tuesday say that Lee was notified by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to appear for questioning on January 27 as a suspect on charges of dereliction of duty.If Lee shows up that day, pundits believe he will be summoned on the 30th as well, since prosecutors say they will need at least two days to confirm the host of information with Lee himself.Allegations on the Wirye and Daejang-dong development projects cover a period of more than a decade from when Lee became mayor of Seongnam city to the time he ran for president.Prosecutors suspect Lee,while serving as mayor helped private investors reap massive profits from the projects.In a separate case, Lee was questioned last week over third-party bribery allegations involving the the local football team, Seongnam FC.