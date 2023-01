Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's homegrown fighter jet, the KF-21 "Boramae," successfully conducted a supersonic flight test for the first time.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Tuesday, the KF-21 prototype accomplished this feat at 3:15 p.m. at the 3rd Air Force Flying Training Wing in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.This comes six months after it successfully completed its first test flight and some 22 years after then President Kim Dae-jung declared a bid to make the nation an aviation powerhouse that can develop its own fighter jets.Since its first successful flight in July, the aircraft has expanded its flight scope and maneuvering capacity including altitude and speed.South Korea’s T-50 Golden Eagle jet trainers had passed a supersonic flight test in 2003, but it was developed in cooperation with the U.S.