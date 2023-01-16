Menu Content

Special Parliamentary Committee on Itaewon Crush Adopts Report Criticizing Safety Minister

Written: 2023-01-17 17:47:30Updated: 2023-01-17 17:54:45

Special Parliamentary Committee on Itaewon Crush Adopts Report Criticizing Safety Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A special parliamentary committee tasked with looking into the Itaewon crowd crush has adopted a report holding interior minister Lee Sang-min responsible for the fatal incident. 

The main opposition Democratic Party, as well as two left-leaning minor oppositions, Justice Party and Basic Income Party, approved the passage of the report during a general meeting of the committee on Tuesday while the ruling People Power Party(PPP) representatives walked out in protest. 

The move came after the PPP refused to agree on the contents of the report, which pointed out the safety minister’s responsibility over the Oct. 29 case. 

A total of 159 people, including 26 foreigners, were killed. The victims were mostly in their 20s and 30s. 

The DP and the two other parties also adopted a motion to file criminal accusations against Lee and National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun for alleged perjury.
