Pres. Yoon Arrives in Switzerland for World Economic Forum

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Switzerland on Tuesday to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.The presidential plane carrying Yoon and his entourage arrived at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at Zurich Airport after departing from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to make the first appearance at the forum by a South Korean president in nine years.Yoon’s is set to have a luncheon meeting with CEOs from major global companies on Wednesday to present Seoul's market-based economic policy.The president will also attend an event aimed at promoting Korean culture and the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.Yoon's office said that the president will deliver a special address at the forum on Thursday, presenting ideas for international cooperation and solidarity in strengthening supply chains, the transition to clean energy and the construction of a digital order.Yoon then plans to visit the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich on Thursday before heading back home. He is scheduled to return on Saturday.