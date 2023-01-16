Ex-Ssangbangwool Chair Grilled for 13 Hours over Corruption Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

The ex-Ssangbangwool Group chair facing charges of corruption involving main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung was questioned by prosecutors for 13 hours on Tuesday.A probe team at the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office started questioning Kim Seong-tae and his cousin, current Ssangbangwool chair and CEO Yang Seon-gil, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday after they both returned to South Korea from Thailand earlier in the day. Kim had been on the run for eight months.The session ended at around midnight as Kim, along with his lawyer, reviewed his statement documented by the prosecution for two hours after the questioning wrapped up at around 10 p.m.Prosecutors reportedly grilled Kim on allegations of embezzlement and breach of trust, and Kim is said to have cooperated with the questioning.Prosecutors will resume the questioning on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and are likely to seek a court warrant to arrest Kim during the day as the initial apprehension was only valid for 48 hours.Kim, the owner of the company, is a key suspect in several high-profile corruption investigations, including embezzlement, payment of the DP chief's legal fees by proxy and the transfer of cash remittance to North Korea.