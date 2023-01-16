Yoon Meets with S. Koreans in Switzerland, Discusses Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol started his four-day visit to Switzerland on Tuesday with a meeting with South Korean residents there.In the gathering at a hotel in Zurich on Tuesday evening, Yoon said South Korea will strongly pursue cooperation in advanced science and technology with industry powerhouses that share universal values, such as Switzerland.The president said that standing in solidarity with the international community based on universal values is the path that leads to the protection of the country's national interests and economic prosperity.Yoon said that South Korea and Switzerland strengthened the foundation of bilateral economic cooperation through the free trade agreement between South Korea and the European Free Trade Association, and the two nations are setting new trade records every year.He added that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Switzerland, pledging to make more effort for another 60 years based on the achievements made through trust and cooperation.The president also pledged his best effort to ensure that South Korea's development and progress will bring real benefits to South Korean residents in Switzerland.