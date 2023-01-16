Vice Foreign Minister: No Need for Talks on Forced Labor Compensation unless Japan Responds Positively

Photo : YONHAP News

First vice f﻿oreign minister Cho Hyun-dong said on Tuesday that there is no need for discussions between South Korea and Japan unless Tokyo presents a positive response on the issue of compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.The vice minister made the remarks during a session of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs as lawmakers expressed concern about the government's proposal to compensate the victims without the participation of Japanese companies.Cho said that the government is holding consultations with Japan to discuss Tokyo's response measures.The two nations held working-level diplomatic consultations on the issue in Tokyo on Monday but reportedly displayed differences on Japan's response, with a foreign ministry official saying that Seoul called for an apology and direct involvement by the accused companies as a show of good faith.Vice minister Cho said that South Korea will continue to stress to Japan that the negotiations will be considered a success only when the solution is well accepted in South Korea.