New COVID-19 Cases at 36,908

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 30-thousands on Wednesday amid a slowdown in the latest wave of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 36-thousand-908 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 29 million-898-thousand.The daily figure dropped by about three-thousand from a day ago and some 17-thousand from a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, the tally is over 40-thouand fewer.For a Wednesday tally, it is the lowest in 13 weeks since October 19.The number of imported cases dropped by 15 from the previous day to 80, of which 54, or 67-point-five percent, came from China amid a recent pandemic resurgence in the nation.The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by 13 from a day ago to 490.Tuesday added 43 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 33-thousand-57. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.