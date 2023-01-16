New COVID-19 Cases at 36,908

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 30-thousands on Wednesday amid a slowdown in the latest wave of the pandemic.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 36-thousand-908 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 29 million-898-thousand.
The daily figure dropped by about three-thousand from a day ago and some 17-thousand from a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, the tally is over 40-thouand fewer.
For a Wednesday tally, it is the lowest in 13 weeks since October 19.
The number of imported cases dropped by 15 from the previous day to 80, of which 54, or 67-point-five percent, came from China amid a recent pandemic resurgence in the nation.
The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by 13 from a day ago to 490.
Tuesday added 43 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 33-thousand-57. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.